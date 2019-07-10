CPWB holds awareness walk

(@FahadShabbir)

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau staged a walk on Wednesday to create awareness about the protection of children rights

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau staged a walk on Wednesday to create awareness about the protection of children rights.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans about children rights. The walk was started from Liaquat Bagh and culminated at Rawalpindi Press club.

Addressing the participants, Chairperson CPWB, Punjab Sarah Ahmed said the government was making all out efforts to provide best residential, educational and health facilities to such children.

She said that it was their moral and religious duty to help and facilitate them.

CPWB is working for the protection of children from violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect.

The chairperson asked the people to lodge their complaints on helpline 1121, adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in inhuman act.

She urged the philanthropists to come forward and help these destitute children.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that it was a great misfortune that destitute children were being forced to beg and such children would be handed over to CPWB during the campaign against the beggary.