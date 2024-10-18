CPWB Hosts Academic Prize Distribution Ceremony
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 09:51 PM
The Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) organised a price distribution ceremony to celebrate the academic achievements of outstanding students
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) organised a price distribution ceremony to celebrate the academic achievements of outstanding students.
The event was graced by Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan as the chief guest.
The ceremony recognised students who exhibited exceptional academic performance, with awards presented to those excelling in their studies. The event was attended by a large gathering of students, teachers and the principal of the Child Protection School. In addition to the award presentations, the students showcased their talents with performances including national songs and tableaus.
Chairperson CPWB Sarah Ahmad, in her remarks, highlighted that the awards represent a celebration of the students' dedication and achievements.
She emphasised that academic success is the foundation for excellence in all areas of life and commended the students for their hard work. Sarah further noted that the students of the Child Protection school are setting commendable standards in their educational journey. “Our mission is to empower vulnerable children through education, turning them into productive members of society,” she added.
Provincial Minister Bilal Akbar Khan expressed his delight in meeting with the children and praised the CPWB for its outstanding work under Sarah Ahmad’s leadership. He acknowledged the Bureau’s commitment to providing quality education and essential services, ensuring a nurturing environment for the children’s growth and development.
