Open Menu

CPWB Inks MoU With PAHCHAAN NGO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 09:59 PM

CPWB inks MoU with PAHCHAAN NGO

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held between the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) and PAHCHAAN Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held between the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) and PAHCHAAN Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), here on Wednesday.

Chairperson CPWB Sarah Ahmed and the President PAHCHAAN NGO Naeem Zafar signed the MoU.

Under the MoU, the NGO will provide psychological counseling to the children.

The chairperson CPWB said that a referral support system will be created for children's health, psychological counselling and legal support.

She said that the CPWB will run a campaign against violence against children in collaboration with the PAHCHAAN NGO.

Sarah Ahmed said that under the MoU, CPWB and PAHCHAAN will take joint measures for the protection of children. She said that both department will share data regarding child protection issues.

Director General CPWB Aftab Ahmed Khan, Director Admin Kashif Jalil and Director Programme Hasnain Khalid were also present.

Related Topics

Share

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

6 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

6 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

6 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

7 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

7 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

7 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

7 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

7 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

7 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

7 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

7 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan