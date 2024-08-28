CPWB inks MoU with PAHCHAAN NGO

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held between the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) and PAHCHAAN Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), here on Wednesday.

Chairperson CPWB Sarah Ahmed and the President PAHCHAAN NGO Naeem Zafar signed the MoU.

Under the MoU, the NGO will provide psychological counseling to the children.

The chairperson CPWB said that a referral support system will be created for children's health, psychological counselling and legal support.

She said that the CPWB will run a campaign against violence against children in collaboration with the PAHCHAAN NGO.

Sarah Ahmed said that under the MoU, CPWB and PAHCHAAN will take joint measures for the protection of children. She said that both department will share data regarding child protection issues.

Director General CPWB Aftab Ahmed Khan, Director Admin Kashif Jalil and Director Programme Hasnain Khalid were also present.