CPWB Introduces Nursing Training Course For Girls

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:30 PM

CPWB introduces nursing training course for girls

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Tuesday started nursing training course for girls with an aim to enable them to secure their future through joining a decent career.

The CPWB chairperson Sarah Ahmed addressing the students said that the training course was started with the collaboration of philanthropists for the betterment of girls residing in the bureau. She said that classes were started and professional nursing trainers were delivering lectures besides training exercises.

She hoped that these students would be able to perform their services in the medical field after completion of training course and get decent employment. She mentioned that the similar training course would also be started in other districts of the province soon.

The chairperson and CPWB Director General Shuja Qutab Bhatti also visited the first class of the nursing training course and instructed the students to complete their training with determination to secure their future.

