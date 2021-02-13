UrduPoint.com
CPWB Launch Campaign To Discourage Begging

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 04:40 PM

CPWB launch campaign to discourage begging

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab has launched a campaign to discourage the doling out of cash to beggers , an official of the bureau said Saturday.

Talking to APP,he said that people should donate eatables and water to baggers and must not handout a single rupee in cash to beggers.

She said not giving cash to beggars would help curbing the menace besides busting national andinternational gangs of beggers operating at various cities. "We will suggest legislation of three to five months incarceration to professional and juvenile beggars."She said the action was being taken against beggars mafia and we were ready to cooperate with the police to teach professional beggars a lesson. She urged media and stakeholders to play their role in discouraging cash donations to beggars.

