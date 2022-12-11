UrduPoint.com

CPWB Launches Awareness Campaign On Child Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 07:20 PM

CPWB launches awareness campaign on child rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) launched public awareness campaign on child rights on Sunday by displaying banners, inscribed with awareness quotes at backside of rickshaws.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad thanked the rickshaw union of Lahore for supporting the noble cause, saying that every possible measures would be taken to create awareness among the public about the child rights.

She said rickshaw was a public transport facility through which message could circulate swiftly, adding that under the campaign public awareness messages had been displayed on the rickshaws' backside. She said that any violation of child rights could be reported at CPWB helpline 1121.

Related Topics

Lahore Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

10 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

20 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

20 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

20 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.