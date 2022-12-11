CPWB launches awareness campaign on child rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) launched public awareness campaign on child rights on Sunday by displaying banners, inscribed with awareness quotes at backside of rickshaws.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad thanked the rickshaw union of Lahore for supporting the noble cause, saying that every possible measures would be taken to create awareness among the public about the child rights.

She said rickshaw was a public transport facility through which message could circulate swiftly, adding that under the campaign public awareness messages had been displayed on the rickshaws' backside. She said that any violation of child rights could be reported at CPWB helpline 1121.