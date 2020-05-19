CPWB launches operation to end child beggary

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) carried out a 'warning rescue operation' in different areas of the provincial capital on Tuesday to discourage child beggary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) carried out a 'warning rescue operation' in different areas of the provincial capital on Tuesday to discourage child beggary.

In Muslim Town Mor, Kalma Chowk, Barkat Market, Karim Block Market, Johar Town, Shaukat Khanum Chowk and other areas in the city the CPWB team warned parents of child beggars that action would be taken against them if they would continue to send their children for begging.

On this occasion, Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said a strict operation would be conducted with thehelp of the district administration and the police.