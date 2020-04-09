CPWB launches 'warning operation against beggar mafia' in Punjab: Chairperson

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad Thursday said that a 'warning operation' has been launched against the 'begging mafia' in Punjab under police protection as thousands of child beggars appearing on roads daily after lockdown and putting citizens' health on risk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad Thursday said that a 'warning operation' has been launched against the 'begging mafia' in Punjab under police protection as thousands of child beggars appearing on roads daily after lockdown and putting citizens' health on risk.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the speedy strict actions would be taken against professional beggars on roads in collaboration with police.

Sara said that despite various protective measures, including instructions for not coming out of home, it was observed that some professional child beggars had not stopped begging on the roads and residential areas.

She said CPWB has also launching "No to Begging" people's awareness drive about the dangers of dealing with beggars in coronavirus.

She also stressed upon the importance of boosting media awareness amongst people and encouraging them to report beggars to the police.

She also noted that combating this scourge was a social responsibility and that people must cooperate with the police and CPWB by reporting child beggars.

The beggar mafia is still active and making it difficult for the needy to receive help from those who donate, she added.

Thousands of child beggars are present on the roads, traffic signals and touching car screens where even they are not safe own self and putting other citizens' health on risk, she said, adding that during warning operation first we will teach them about the 'social distancing', hygiene issues and then we will warn them for strictly crackdown against them.

She said Child Protection Bureau would take strict action against those who force minors to beg on roads even after lockdown.

She also stressed upon regional and district police to speed up the actions against the violators of law and asked them to continue the actions against those who don't follow the government's orders.

She said, "We also distributing pamphlets among the public to create awareness about the Helpline 1121 to inform the authorities about the children in need of help".

Sarah Ahmed said the police and the bureau were collaborated against the begging mafia.

A last warning was being given to parents of children who were being forced to beg on the streets, she said.