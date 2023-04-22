CPWB makes special arrangements for children on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) made special Eid celebration arrangements for the children residing at the bureau on Eidul Fitr on the direction of Chairperson Sarah Ahmad.

Special Eid gifts and Eid-money were distributed among the children, said a spokesperson for CPWB here on Saturday.

Renown brand the Tony & Guy cut hair of the children while the Bacha Party and the Gong Nest distributed cloths and gifts among the children. Special Eid cake was also cut on the occasion.

In her message , the chairperson Sarah Ahmad felicitated the children on Eid and informed that new shoes and clothes were given to the children from the bureau. She said that food-stalls including Dahi Bhalay, Burger, Gol-gappay and Ice cream carts were arranged for the children besides Mehndi and bangles stalls for the young girls.