CPWB making all out efforts to provide help to destitute children

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Chairperson, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab Sarah Ahmed paid a visit to CPWB at Rawalpindi to review the arrangements for the deserving children here on Tuesday.

District Officer Abid Naqvi welcomed her and briefed about the working of the Bureau for the well being of the children.

The Chairperson took a round of the Bureau and expressed her satisfaction over the arrangements.

She said that CPWB making all out efforts to provide help facilitate the destitute children.

Sarah pointed out that it is a noble cause.

She urged the philanthropists to come forward and help these destitute children. She said that it is our moral and religious duties to help facilitate them.

Child protection is the protection of children from violence, exploitation, abuse etc.

She appealed to the people to lodge their complaints on helpline 1121.

She assured that strict action would be taken against involved in inhuman act.