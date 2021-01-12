CPWB organises awareness campaign against child abuse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Tuesday organised an awareness campaign to curb the rising incidents of child sexual and physical abuse.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was the chief guest while Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Syed Yawar Abbass Bukhari and Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine, parliamentarians, CPWB Director General Shuja Bhatti participated in the campaign.

Talking to the media, CP&WB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said that the bureau had taken action on more than 300 cases of abuse in Punjab during the last two years and rehabilitated the victims.

She said that most of the cases of abuse take place in homes and the easiest solution to prevention was creating awareness among parents, children and teachers.

Sarah Ahmed said that children must be taught about the difference between 'good touch and bad touch' while the parents should build confidence and trust in their children and encourage them to speak up. She lauded the important role of police and media in preventing incidents of violence against children. She advised citizens to report child abuse cases on the CPWB Helpline 1121.

Members of the board of Governors, focal persons of CP&WB, lawyers, representatives of NGOs, members of civil society and children participated in the awareness campaign.