UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPWB Organized 309 Teachers,children Training Sessions

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 01:58 PM

CPWB organized 309 teachers,children training sessions

On the directions of Punjab government,Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) and the district administration organized 309 teacher training sessions,32 awareness lectures,seven walks and eight seminars at various government and private schools,colleges here with aim to educate children,teachers and parents during the last year

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :On the directions of Punjab government,Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) and the district administration organized 309 teacher training sessions,32 awareness lectures,seven walks and eight seminars at various government and private schools,colleges here with aim to educate children,teachers and parents during the last year .

This was stated by Incharge CP&WB Kasur Muhammad Adnan Luqman while talking to APP on Monday.

He said as many as 129 committees consisting of 2157 members were actively played their role and delivered awareness sessions on safeguarding and empowering children in all the four tehsils of the district.

He highlighted that atleast 12 children were rescued and shifted to main head office,Lahore,where as ten lost children were reunited to their families in the district.

He said the bureau was committed to help the vulnerable children and to turn them into civilized member of the society.He urged parents to keep an eye on their children and should educate themselves,adding that in case of lost,runaway,rape children,contact CPWB helpline number 1121.On the occasion,focal person Zartab Raja was also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Kasur All Government

Recent Stories

New Zealand Captain may miss matches against WI, P ..

12 minutes ago

India reports nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases

16 minutes ago

Intense battles on cards as seventh round of first ..

17 minutes ago

First Lady urges women to play their active role i ..

3 minutes ago

Girl dies, three injured as house collapses in Now ..

3 minutes ago

Rouhani Says Iran Ready to Hike Oil Output Given ' ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.