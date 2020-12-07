CPWB organized 309 teachers,children training sessions

On the directions of Punjab government,Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) and the district administration organized 309 teacher training sessions,32 awareness lectures,seven walks and eight seminars at various government and private schools,colleges here with aim to educate children,teachers and parents during the last year

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :On the directions of Punjab government,Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) and the district administration organized 309 teacher training sessions,32 awareness lectures,seven walks and eight seminars at various government and private schools,colleges here with aim to educate children,teachers and parents during the last year .

This was stated by Incharge CP&WB Kasur Muhammad Adnan Luqman while talking to APP on Monday.

He said as many as 129 committees consisting of 2157 members were actively played their role and delivered awareness sessions on safeguarding and empowering children in all the four tehsils of the district.

He highlighted that atleast 12 children were rescued and shifted to main head office,Lahore,where as ten lost children were reunited to their families in the district.

He said the bureau was committed to help the vulnerable children and to turn them into civilized member of the society.He urged parents to keep an eye on their children and should educate themselves,adding that in case of lost,runaway,rape children,contact CPWB helpline number 1121.On the occasion,focal person Zartab Raja was also present.