CPWB organizes awareness walk regarding child exploitation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Wednesday organized an awareness walk regarding child exploitation in the society.

The walk led by District Officer CPWB Ali Abid Naqvi was held here at Commercial Market to Murree Road.

Deputy Director, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Masood Arshad Chaudhary, civil society members, NGOs, district administration officers, teachers, a large number of male and female students and people from different walks of life participated in the walk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against the child exploitation, mental and physical torturing.

Talking to the media, Ali Abid Naqvi said that mentally and physical torture on child would not be tolerated. An awareness campaign had been initiated in the district, he added.

He urged the citizens to play role to reunite 11 children taken into custody from different areas of the city with their relatives.

Abid Naqvi said, the family tracing unit of the bureau was making efforts to find out the parents of those under legal custody of the bureau.

He said, the particulars of the children namely Allah Rakha, Bilal, Rizwan, Zubair, Asad, Sirkeem, Haris, Mohsin, Husnain, Ayyan and Amir who were in legal custody of the bureau, were sent to the respective police stations and also publicized in the media by circulating the available identification details and photographs but the families could be traced.

He urged the citizens, particularly those who know any of the children mentioned above to come forward and play a role to reunite them with their family members.

The citizens who have any information about a lost child could contact the CPWB's helpline 1121 or phone numbers 051-9271872, 051-9270947 of the bureau.