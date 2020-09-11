Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) organized a ceremony to observe death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) organized a ceremony to observe death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here Friday.

Special prayers and Quran Khawani was offered for father of the nation.

The kids from CPWB, officers and local people participated in the ceremony and offered prayers.

Speakers in the ceremony paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his struggle for an independent country.

They said that we are living freely in this state just because of the struggle and sacrifices of the founder of Pakistan.

District Officer CPWB Multan, Fayyaz Ahmed Butt said that following the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we should work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the real hero of country.

He stressed upon the need of organizing special sessions for kids to highlight struggle of getting separate homeland for Muslims.