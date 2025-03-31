CPWB Organizes Special Eid Celebrations For Children
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) made special arrangements to ensure a joyful Eid-ul-Fitr celebration for the children residing in the bureau.
CPWB Director General Aftab Ahmed Khan, Director Programs Usman Akram, and other officials joined the children in celebrating the festive occasion, ensuring a joyful and memorable Eid for them.
To mark the occasion, a special Eid celebration was organized at the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, where children received Eidi and gifts. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held to spread happiness among the young residents.
CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed emphasized the commitment to making Eid special for these children every year.
“Just like every year, special arrangements have been made to ensure the children at the bureau enjoy a festive and joyous Eid,” she said.
She further highlighted that all children were provided with new clothes and shoes, making sure they could celebrate just like other kids. “Each child has been given new outfits and footwear for Eid,” she added.
To enhance the celebrations, food stalls were set up, offering a variety of treats, including 'dahi bhallay', burgers, 'gol gappay', and ice cream. Special henna and bangles stalls were arranged for the girls, allowing them to fully embrace the Eid spirit.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPWB organizes special Eid celebrations for children36 seconds ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif meets Nawaz Sharif on Eid39 seconds ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to Malaysian counterpart, discusses bilateral ties41 seconds ago
-
Maritime Minister Junaid greets the nation on Eid31 minutes ago
-
Nationwide Eid festivities, families gather, recreational spots bustle with visitors1 hour ago
-
Nutritionist warns to avoid substandard, harmful food on Eid1 hour ago
-
Rana Mubashar extends Eid greetings to nation1 hour ago
-
Two killed, one injured in Bannu firing incident1 hour ago
-
Eidul-Fitr being celebrated with religious fervor in Dera2 hours ago
-
Police heads offer Eid prayers in Police Lines3 hours ago
-
Prime Minister greets Bangladesh Chief Advisor on Eid-ul-Fitr3 hours ago
-
CM Bugti offers Eid-ul Fitr prayers in Quetta3 hours ago