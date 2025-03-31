CPWB organizes special Eid celebrations for children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) made special arrangements to ensure a joyful Eid-ul-Fitr celebration for the children residing in the bureau.

CPWB Director General Aftab Ahmed Khan, Director Programs Usman Akram, and other officials joined the children in celebrating the festive occasion, ensuring a joyful and memorable Eid for them.

To mark the occasion, a special Eid celebration was organized at the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, where children received Eidi and gifts. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held to spread happiness among the young residents.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed emphasized the commitment to making Eid special for these children every year.

“Just like every year, special arrangements have been made to ensure the children at the bureau enjoy a festive and joyous Eid,” she said.

She further highlighted that all children were provided with new clothes and shoes, making sure they could celebrate just like other kids. “Each child has been given new outfits and footwear for Eid,” she added.

To enhance the celebrations, food stalls were set up, offering a variety of treats, including 'dahi bhallay', burgers, 'gol gappay', and ice cream. Special henna and bangles stalls were arranged for the girls, allowing them to fully embrace the Eid spirit.