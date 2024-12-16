CPWB Pays Tributes To APS Martyrs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) arranged ceremonies to pay tribute to the martyrs of Army Public school (APS), here on Monday.
Children offered special prayers for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and paid tribute to the innocent students, teachers, who lost their lives in the horrific attack.
During the ceremony, participants reflected on the APS tragedy as a crucial lesson in national history and reaffirmed their commitment to ensure that the sacrifices made by the martyrs would never be forgotten.
As a tribute to the APS martyrs, candles were lit during the commemoration, symbolizing a unified gesture of respect and remembrance. The children also prayed for peace, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan, reaffirming their dedication to the nation’s unity.
