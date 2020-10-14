UrduPoint.com
CPWB Protecting Children From Negative Activities: Chairperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 08:43 PM

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) is playing a pivotal role in protecting children from negative and criminal activities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) is playing a pivotal role in protecting children from negative and criminal activities.

This was stated by CPWB Chairperson Sara Ahmad while talking to media persons during her visit to CPWB Faisalabad on Wednesday.

She said that CPWB is already working in 8 districts of Punjab but now its scope is being expanded across the province. In this connection, CPWB offices are also being established in 13 more districts of Punjab so that claimless and runaway children could be protected from indulging in immoral, negative and anti social activities.

She said that a massive public awareness campaign is being launched after establishing helpline 1121 so that people could immediately inform the bureau if they witness any child involved in begging, theft, drug addiction or any other illegal activity.

She said that CPWB provides best residential and educational facilities to the children housed in the bureau. A psychology section is also working in the bureau which is providing facility of counseling to the rescued children while these children are also returned to their relatives after tracing out their families and completing legal procedure.

The chairperson also took round of CPWB Faisalabad and distributed gifts and toys among children.

Director General CPWB Punjab Shuja Bhatti, MPA Firdous Rai, District Officer CPWB Ejaz Aslam Dogar and focal person Mohsin Malik were also present on the occasion.

