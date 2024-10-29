Open Menu

CPWB Protecting Children, Says Noshaba Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Bahawalpur,Incharge, Ms. Noshaba Malik said on Tuesday that the department had been playing pivotal role in protection of children.

Talking to media here, she said that orphans and other children from broken families were admitted to Child Protection Center where they were provided all necessary facilities including residence.

She further said that CPWB had also ensured schooling of children, besides providing them training of different skills.

“The motive of CPWB is to make homeless and orphan children useful citizens,” she remarked.

The Incharge said that CPWB had also been taking action against the elements who were involved in making children beggars.

There was no nursery of new-born babies at CPC and infants were handed over to Child Protection Center , Lahore,she concluded.

