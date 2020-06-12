'CPWB providing quality education to children'

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sara Ahmed on Friday said the bureau was providing quality education to its children enabling them to avoid child labour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sara Ahmed on Friday said the bureau was providing quality education to its children enabling them to avoid child labour.

In a message on the World Day against Child Labour, she said the CPWB was taking concrete steps to eliminate the child labour.

She said that bureau was in touch with provincial labour department to end child labour, adding that children should be in schools instead of working in factories, workshops, homes etc.

Sarah Ahmed said the Punjab government had enacted effective laws to eradicate child labor. She mentioned that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)government had taken comprehensive steps to eradicate child labour andevery effort would be made to save the children from this menace.