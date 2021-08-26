CPWB, Rawalpindi in search for parents of 12 children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Child Protection Welfare Bureau(CPWB)was searching for parents of 12 children who had been taken into custody during various rescue operations in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Child Protection Welfare Bureau(CPWB)was searching for parents of 12 children who had been taken into custody during various rescue operations in the district.

District Officer CPWP Rawalpindi Ali Abid Naqvi in a statement said that the management of the bureau made every effort to find the parents or relatives of the children on the basis of the telephone numbers, addressed and other information provided by them but could not succeed to trace yet.

He informed that most of the children were in the custody of the bureau for more than a year.

Naqvi said that children include Asad son of Juma Khan, Mohsin son of Unknown, unknown son of the unknown, Mastiq son of Jamil, Bilal son of Aslam, Ian son of Saeed, Qasim son of Ali Shah, Wahab son of Daulat, Talib Jan son of Shaheen Shah, Rahat son of Ghulam Haider, Abdullah son of Khameer, and Dil Faraz son of Mazhar were present in the bureau.

For details or further information, one could also contact the Office of CPWB, Rawalpindi, at its address house no. E-68, Near Holy Family Hospital, he added.