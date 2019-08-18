CPWB recovered ten years old Maria subjected to torture

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :A man was arrested after a minor girl working in his house as a maid was recovered with torture marks and bruises on her body.

Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Rawalpindi recovered ten-year-old Maria belonging to Mian Chanoo, hired for domestic labour, 10 months ago in worst condition.

A subsequent medical examination of the child confirmed that she had been tortured severely.

Maria had been working at Umair Tanveer S/O Tanveer Ahmed resident of Saeed Colony Faisalabad where the child was subjected torture by the family.

Umair was now in police custody in Murree who was on family trip, an FIR being filed against him under Section 34-2017 of the Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act.