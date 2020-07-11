CPWB recovers torture victim minor girl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Saturday took into custody a four-year-old girl, who was physically tortured by her paternal aunt.

The torture incident took place in Awan Market, in the jurisdiction of Nashtar Town police station.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that Mehak, the victim girl, was beaten badly and multiple wounds were visible on her body. She said that police have arrested the accused after registration of a case at the Nashtar Town Police Station against Nimra Bibi, paternal aunt of the victim.

She said that the best medical treatment was being given to the victim girl. Psychological counseling for abused children was also being provided.

The chairperson strongly condemned the incident and said rising incidents of violation against minors was unfortunate. She said that strict action would be taken against the accused and the minor would soon be presented in the Child Protection Court.