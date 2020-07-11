UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPWB Recovers Torture Victim Minor Girl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

CPWB recovers torture victim minor girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Saturday took into custody a four-year-old girl, who was physically tortured by her paternal aunt.

The torture incident took place in Awan Market, in the jurisdiction of Nashtar Town police station.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that Mehak, the victim girl, was beaten badly and multiple wounds were visible on her body. She said that police have arrested the accused after registration of a case at the Nashtar Town Police Station against Nimra Bibi, paternal aunt of the victim.

She said that the best medical treatment was being given to the victim girl. Psychological counseling for abused children was also being provided.

The chairperson strongly condemned the incident and said rising incidents of violation against minors was unfortunate. She said that strict action would be taken against the accused and the minor would soon be presented in the Child Protection Court.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Market Best Court

Recent Stories

Human cadre is most precious, base of sustainable ..

5 minutes ago

Saleem Malik calls PCB’s response to his letter ..

37 minutes ago

PM fear massacre similar to genocide of Srebrenic ..

58 minutes ago

Asad Umar says no more announced load shedding in ..

1 hour ago

Dubai SME provided AED170 million worth of incenti ..

1 hour ago

Austria Greens minister gears up for new virus tes ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.