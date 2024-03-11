CPWB rescue 279 beggar children, registers 35 cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued over 279 beggar children in the provincial capital during the last 40 days.

The rescue operations were conducted at Punjab University(PU)Campus Bridge, Main Market Gulberg, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Market, Karim Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road, Shahdara, Data Darbar and other spots of the city.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, CPWP Chairperson,Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were being carried out in the city on a daily basis due to which a decrease in child beggars was observed at major thoroughfares.

The chairperson said a total of 659 beggars were taken into custody from various districts of Punjab during the same period, while 35 FIRs have been registered against guardians and parents who forcibly involving their children in begging.

The chairperson said and added that the citizens could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB. Following the complaints of citizens, the rescue operations were being carried out on Saturday and Sunday as well.