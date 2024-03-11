CPWB Rescue 279 Beggar Children, Registers 35 Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued over 279 beggar children in the provincial capital during the last 40 days.
The rescue operations were conducted at Punjab University(PU)Campus Bridge, Main Market Gulberg, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Market, Karim Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road, Shahdara, Data Darbar and other spots of the city.
In a press statement issued here on Monday, CPWP Chairperson,Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were being carried out in the city on a daily basis due to which a decrease in child beggars was observed at major thoroughfares.
The chairperson said a total of 659 beggars were taken into custody from various districts of Punjab during the same period, while 35 FIRs have been registered against guardians and parents who forcibly involving their children in begging.
The chairperson said and added that the citizens could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB. Following the complaints of citizens, the rescue operations were being carried out on Saturday and Sunday as well.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today
PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM for inclusion of Madrassas in solarization plan9 minutes ago
-
Wah Medical College’s 12th convocation; 95 graduates awarded degrees9 minutes ago
-
President Zardari condoles over death of Asfandyar Wali's wife19 minutes ago
-
Prime minister grieved over death of Asfandyar Wali's wife19 minutes ago
-
Agriculture infrastructure handover ceremony held in district Mohmand29 minutes ago
-
ANP President Asfandyar Wali's wife passes away29 minutes ago
-
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today29 minutes ago
-
Youth support program concluded39 minutes ago
-
Missing boy recovered safely39 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 991 kg drugs in 12 operations49 minutes ago
-
Inter colleges science, art exhibition held59 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM has zero-tolerance policy towards violence against Women: Uzma Bukhari59 minutes ago