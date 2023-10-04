Open Menu

CPWB Rescued 127 Abandoned Children In Lahore During September

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 06:52 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued 127 abandoned children in the provincial capital while district offices handed over 602 rescued children to the parents during the month of September.

This was disclosed by Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmed in a press statement issued here on Wednesday.

She said that rescue operations are being conducted on daily basis by the rescue teams under the anti-child trafficking campaign.

In this regard, complaints about abandoned children are also being addressed on Saturdays and Sundays through rescue operations. She further mentioned that children from areas such as Campus Bridge, Gulberg Main Market, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Market, Kareem Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road, Data Darbar, and other areas have been rescued.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmed urged people to report abandoned children and child trafficking activities to the Child Help Line 1121.

