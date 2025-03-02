CPWB Rescued 36 Child Beggars In February
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 08:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Child Protection Bureau (CPWB) too 36 children into protective custody in February.
The CPWB spokesperson said that 33 children were successfully reunited with their families after a search.
He said that the children taken into custody included beggars, runaways, missing persons, and other vulnerable individuals. Rescue operations were conducted at various locations across the city, with additional support from the Child Help Line (1121), which received calls regarding children in need of protection. He stressed as part of its ongoing efforts, the bureau distributed awareness pamphlets to educate the public about child protection and the prevention of child trafficking.
