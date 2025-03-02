Open Menu

CPWB Rescued 36 Child Beggars In February

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 08:30 PM

CPWB rescued 36 child beggars in February

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Child Protection Bureau (CPWB) too 36 children into protective custody in February.

The CPWB spokesperson said that 33 children were successfully reunited with their families after a search.

He said that the children taken into custody included beggars, runaways, missing persons, and other vulnerable individuals. Rescue operations were conducted at various locations across the city, with additional support from the Child Help Line (1121), which received calls regarding children in need of protection. He stressed as part of its ongoing efforts, the bureau distributed awareness pamphlets to educate the public about child protection and the prevention of child trafficking.

Recent Stories

Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jeni ..

Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm

1 hour ago
 Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

3 hours ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

3 hours ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

3 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

3 hours ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

4 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

4 hours ago
 China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

4 hours ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

4 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

4 hours ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan