CPWB Rescued 42 Child Beggars In November

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

CPWB rescued 42 child beggars in November

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Child Protection Bureau (CPWB) intensified its anti-begging initiatives and rescue operations throughout November and 42 children were taken into protective custody.

This was disclosed by CPWB spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar. He added that children were successfully reunited with their families.

He said the children taken into custody included beggars, runaways, missing persons, and other vulnerable individuals. Rescue operations were conducted at various locations across the city, with additional support from the Child Help Line (1121), which received calls regarding children in need of protection.

He stressed as part of its ongoing efforts, the bureau distributed awareness pamphlets to educate the public about child protection and the prevention of child trafficking.

