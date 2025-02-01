CPWB Rescued 55 Child Beggars In January
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The Child Protection Bureau(CPWB) intensified its anti-begging initiatives and rescue operations throughout January as 55 children were taken into protective custody.
According to CPWB spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar, 44 children were successfully reunited with their families after proper verification and ensuring their safe return home.
It said the children taken into custody included beggars, runaways, missing children, and other vulnerable individuals. Rescue operations were conducted at various locations across the city, with additional support from the Child Help Line (1121), which received calls regarding children in need of protection. He stressed as part of its ongoing efforts, the bureau distributed awareness pamphlets to educate the public about child protection and the prevention of child trafficking.
