Open Menu

CPWB Rescued 55 Child Beggars In January

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM

CPWB rescued 55 child beggars in January

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The Child Protection Bureau(CPWB) intensified its anti-begging initiatives and rescue operations throughout January as 55 children were taken into protective custody.

According to CPWB spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar, 44 children were successfully reunited with their families after proper verification and ensuring their safe return home.

It said the children taken into custody included beggars, runaways, missing children, and other vulnerable individuals. Rescue operations were conducted at various locations across the city, with additional support from the Child Help Line (1121), which received calls regarding children in need of protection. He stressed as part of its ongoing efforts, the bureau distributed awareness pamphlets to educate the public about child protection and the prevention of child trafficking.

Recent Stories

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

36 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

36 minutes ago
 Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

51 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

51 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

51 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

51 minutes ago
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

1 hour ago
 SCC’s committee discusses development of health ..

SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector

1 hour ago
 ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities

ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Mar ..

Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

2 hours ago
 UAE: Top global destination for winter tourism

UAE: Top global destination for winter tourism

2 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Rwandan President to st ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Rwandan President to strengthen bilateral relations

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan