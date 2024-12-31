CPWB rescued 590 child beggars in 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Multan has issued its annual performance report for 2024, highlighting significant achievements in child welfare .

According to the Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) spokesperson, 590 children were taken into protective custody during the year as part of ongoing rescue operations and awareness campaigns.These children included beggars, runaway minors, missing individuals, abandoned newborns, and those left homeless or vulnerable.

He added during this year 596 kids were successfully reunited with their families which includes six children rescued last year after undergoing necessary legal and procedural protocols .

He maintained that the bureau continues to provide shelter to over 60 orphaned and homeless children, offering them safe housing, nutritious meals, and educational opportunities.

As part of its efforts, the bureau conducted extensive public awareness campaigns, distributing informational pamphlets to educate citizens on child protection issues.

The spokesperson urged the public to remain vigilant and report cases of child beggars, abandoned newborns, runaways, or victims of abuse by contacting the Child Helpline 1121, he added.