CPWB Rescued 590 Child Beggars In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Multan has issued its annual performance report for 2024, highlighting significant achievements in child welfare .
According to the Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) spokesperson, 590 children were taken into protective custody during the year as part of ongoing rescue operations and awareness campaigns.These children included beggars, runaway minors, missing individuals, abandoned newborns, and those left homeless or vulnerable.
He added during this year 596 kids were successfully reunited with their families which includes six children rescued last year after undergoing necessary legal and procedural protocols .
He maintained that the bureau continues to provide shelter to over 60 orphaned and homeless children, offering them safe housing, nutritious meals, and educational opportunities.
As part of its efforts, the bureau conducted extensive public awareness campaigns, distributing informational pamphlets to educate citizens on child protection issues.
The spokesperson urged the public to remain vigilant and report cases of child beggars, abandoned newborns, runaways, or victims of abuse by contacting the Child Helpline 1121, he added.
Recent Stories
MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award
Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integ ..
Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sultan Al Dhaheri as Director of ..
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Turkish Consul General meets Punjab CM1 minute ago
-
LDA focuses on IT-based reforms and revenue generation1 minute ago
-
NPC team congratulates newly elected members of Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi press clubs and Kashmir ..1 minute ago
-
KP Governor affirms commitment to welfare, rights of minorities1 minute ago
-
Plan devises to convert PHE schemes on solar energy: Imran Gichki2 minutes ago
-
91 murder cases reported in Vehari in 20242 minutes ago
-
CPWB rescued 590 child beggars in 20242 minutes ago
-
CTP offered best services to citizens in 20242 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders effective crackdown on illegal housing schemes12 minutes ago
-
PU admission date extended12 minutes ago
-
PU ORIC organises seminar12 minutes ago
-
Implementation of key performance indicators reviewed12 minutes ago