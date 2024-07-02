CPWB Rescued 87 Child Beggars In June
Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 06:32 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued over 87 child beggars in the provincial capital in June.
In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were being carried out in the city on a daily basis due to which decrease in child beggars was observed at major thoroughfares. The chairperson said a total of 499 beggars were taken into custody from various districts of Punjab during the period. These children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for legal custody.
The chairperson said rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of the CPWB in Punjab, adding that practical measures were being taken to end the menace of child beggary.
The CPWB is lodging cases against people involved in beggary, she said and added that citizens could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB.
The rescue operations were conducted at PU Campus bridge, Main Market Gulberg, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Market, Kareem Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road and other spots of the city.
