Open Menu

CPWB Rescued 87 Child Beggars In June

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 06:32 PM

CPWB rescued 87 child beggars in June

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued over 87 child beggars in the provincial capital in June

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued over 87 child beggars in the provincial capital in June.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were being carried out in the city on a daily basis due to which decrease in child beggars was observed at major thoroughfares. The chairperson said a total of 499 beggars were taken into custody from various districts of Punjab during the period. These children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for legal custody.

The chairperson said rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of the CPWB in Punjab, adding that practical measures were being taken to end the menace of child beggary.

The CPWB is lodging cases against people involved in beggary, she said and added that citizens could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB.

The rescue operations were conducted at PU Campus bridge, Main Market Gulberg, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Market, Kareem Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road and other spots of the city.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Gulberg June Market All From Court

Recent Stories

At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious ..

At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

20 seconds ago
 Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by ..

Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by mid-July

21 seconds ago
 DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram ..

DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram in ICT

23 seconds ago
 In-charge Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court

In-charge Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court

10 seconds ago
 TUF observes Olympic Day

TUF observes Olympic Day

12 seconds ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari summons Senate to meet ..

President Asif Ali Zardari summons Senate to meet on July 4

13 seconds ago
Governor KP visits Tajikistan to boost trade, tour ..

Governor KP visits Tajikistan to boost trade, tourism

15 seconds ago
 ACS South Punjab for extensive plantation to overc ..

ACS South Punjab for extensive plantation to overcome climate change

17 seconds ago
 ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidat ..

ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidated statements of accounts

11 minutes ago
 Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secr ..

Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secretariat

11 minutes ago
 ECP finalize arrangements to hold PK-22, Bajaur-I ..

ECP finalize arrangements to hold PK-22, Bajaur-IV bye-poll

11 minutes ago
 Two electrocuted in Faisalabad

Two electrocuted in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan