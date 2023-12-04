Open Menu

CPWB Rescues 109 Beggars Children In Nov

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2023 | 01:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued over 109 beggar children in the provincial capital during the last month of November.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, CPWP Chairperson,Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were being carried out in the city on a daily basis due to which decrease in child beggars was observed at major thoroughfares.

The chairperson said a total of 488 beggars were taken into custody from various districts of Punjab during the same period. These children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for legal custody of destitute and neglected children.

The chairperson said rescue operations were under way in the limits of all district offices of the CPWB in Punjab, adding that practical measures were being taken to end the menace of child beggary. The CPWB was lodging various cases against people involved in beggary, she said and added that the citizens could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB.

The rescue operations were conducted at PU Campus bridge, Main Market Gulberg, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Market, Kareem Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road and other spots of the city.

