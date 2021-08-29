CPWB rescues 115 beggar children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued more than 115 beggar children from across the provincial capital during a week-long rescue operation.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were carried out in various points of the city on daily basis, due to which, a clear decrease in child beggars were observed on main roads.

The rescued children would be produced in the child protection courts for legal custody of destitute and neglected children.

The chairperson said that a total of 156 beggar children were also rescued from other districts during last week.

She said that rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of CPWB in Punjab.