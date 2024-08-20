CPWB Rescues 117 Beggar Children
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued over 117 beggar children
in the provincial capital during the last week.
In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child
rescue operations were being carried out in the city on a daily basis due to which decrease
in child beggars was observed at major thoroughfares.
The chairperson said a total of 87 beggars were taken into custody from various districts of Punjab
during the same period. These children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for legal custody of destitute and neglected children.
The chairperson said rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of the CPWB in
Punjab, adding that practical measures were being taken to end the menace of child beggary.
The CPWB was lodging cases against people involved in beggary, she said and added that the citizens could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB.
The rescue operations were conducted at PU Campus Bridge, Main Market Gulberg, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Market, Kareem Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road, Data Darbar and other areas of the city.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason4 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held6 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication6 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas6 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank6 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif6 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank6 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister6 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body6 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea6 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi7 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA6 hours ago