CPWB rescues 117 beggar children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued over 117 beggar children

in the provincial capital during the last week.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child

rescue operations were being carried out in the city on a daily basis due to which decrease

in child beggars was observed at major thoroughfares.

The chairperson said a total of 87 beggars were taken into custody from various districts of Punjab

during the same period. These children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for legal custody of destitute and neglected children.

The chairperson said rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of the CPWB in

Punjab, adding that practical measures were being taken to end the menace of child beggary.

The CPWB was lodging cases against people involved in beggary, she said and added that the citizens could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB.

The rescue operations were conducted at PU Campus Bridge, Main Market Gulberg, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Market, Kareem Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road, Data Darbar and other areas of the city.