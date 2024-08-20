Open Menu

CPWB Rescues 117 Beggar Children

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM

CPWB rescues 117 beggar children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued over 117 beggar children

in the provincial capital during the last week.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child

rescue operations were being carried out in the city on a daily basis due to which decrease

in child beggars was observed at major thoroughfares.

The chairperson said a total of 87 beggars were taken into custody from various districts of Punjab

during the same period. These children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for legal custody of destitute and neglected children.

The chairperson said rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of the CPWB in

Punjab, adding that practical measures were being taken to end the menace of child beggary.

The CPWB was lodging cases against people involved in beggary, she said and added that the citizens could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB.

The rescue operations were conducted at PU Campus Bridge, Main Market Gulberg, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Market, Kareem Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road, Data Darbar and other areas of the city.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Same Gulberg Market All From Court Data Darbar

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

6 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

6 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

6 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

6 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

6 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

6 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

6 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

6 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

6 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

6 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

6 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan