CPWB Rescues 12-year-old Tortured Girl

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

CPWB rescues 12-year-old tortured girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Wednesday took an innocent housemaid, who was subject to torture by the owner, into its custody.

Chairperson CPWB Sara Ahmed in a press statement said 12-year-old girl (housemaid) fled away from the house located at Darogha Wala due to violent behavior of the owner, and on helpline call by a citizen, the team immediately took action and rescued the girl.

She said that the team was trying to contact with her parents and she has been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Sara added that legal action would be initiated against the house owner involved in torture after girl's medical.

