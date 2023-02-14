UrduPoint.com

CPWB Rescues 122 Beggar Children In Last Week

February 14, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued more than 122 beggar children from various parts of the provincial capital during last week.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were carried out at various points of the city on a daily basis due to which a decrease in the number of child beggars was observed.

The children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for legal custody of destitute and neglected children.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that rescue operations were underway in the limits of all CPWB district offices in Punjab, adding that sincere efforts were being made to end the menace of child beggary.

The chairperson said the bureau was lodging cases against people involved in beggary.

She said that citizens could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB.

Rescue operations were conducted at PU Campus bridge, Main Market Gulberg,Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Market, Kareem BlockMarket, Moon Market, MM Alam Road and other areas of the city.

