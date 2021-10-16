UrduPoint.com

CPWB Rescues 126 Beggar Kids

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 07:26 PM

CPWB rescues 126 beggar kids

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued more than 126 beggar children from across the provincial capital during last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued more than 126 beggar children from across the provincial capital during last month.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were carried out at various points of the city on a daily basis due to which a clear decrease in child beggars was observed. She added that around 92 beggar boys and 34 beggar girls have been taken into custody during last month.

The chairperson said that a total of 503 beggars, destitute and neglected children, have been taken into custody from various districts of Punjab during last two weeks.

The children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for legal custody of destitute and neglected children.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that owing to continuation of rescue operations, the number of begging children was declining.

She informed that rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of CPWB in Punjab, adding that sincere efforts were being made to end menace of child beggary.

Related Topics

Punjab All From Court

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs 100th meeting of Supre ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs 100th meeting of Supreme Committee of Crisis and Dis ..

21 minutes ago
 Textile exports surge 27.41% to $4.42 bn in Q1

Textile exports surge 27.41% to $4.42 bn in Q1

38 seconds ago
 Giant Rome rally urges ban on extreme right

Giant Rome rally urges ban on extreme right

40 seconds ago
 UN Chief Urges CAR Conflict Parties to Respect Cea ..

UN Chief Urges CAR Conflict Parties to Respect Ceasefire Declared by President - ..

41 seconds ago
 Four more die of coronavirus in KP

Four more die of coronavirus in KP

43 seconds ago
 AJK PM calls for world's instant intervention to s ..

AJK PM calls for world's instant intervention to stop increased human rights abu ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.