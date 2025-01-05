CPWB Rescues 14 Child Beggars
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Child Protection Bureau (CPWB) intensified its anti-begging initiatives and rescue operations last week and 14 children were taken into protective custody.
This was disclosed by CPWB spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar.
He said the children taken into custody included beggars, runaways, missing persons, and other vulnerable individuals. Rescue operations were conducted at various locations across the city, with additional support from the Child Help Line (1121), which received calls regarding children in need of protection. As part of its ongoing efforts, the bureau distributed awareness pamphlets to educate the public about child protection and the prevention of child trafficking, he added.
