CPWB rescues 147 beggars children in August

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued over 147 beggars children in the provincial capital during the last month of August.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were being carried out in the city on a daily basis due to which decrease in child beggars was observed at major thoroughfares. She added that around 99 boys and 48 girls were taken into custody during the operation.

The chairperson said a total of 626 beggars were taken into custody from various districts of Punjab during the same period. These children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for legal custody of destitute and neglected children.

The chairperson said rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of the CPWB in Punjab, adding that sincere efforts were being made to end child beggary.

The CPWB was lodging 16 cases against people involved in beggary, she said and added that the citizens could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB. The rescue operations were conducted at PU Campus bridge, Main Market Gulberg, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Market, Kareem Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road and other spots of the city.