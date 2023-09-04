Open Menu

CPWB Rescues 147 Beggars Children In August

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 12:40 PM

CPWB rescues 147 beggars children in August

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued over 147 beggars children in the provincial capital during the last month of August.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were being carried out in the city on a daily basis due to which decrease in child beggars was observed at major thoroughfares. She added that around 99 boys and 48 girls were taken into custody during the operation.

The chairperson said a total of 626 beggars were taken into custody from various districts of Punjab during the same period. These children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for legal custody of destitute and neglected children.

The chairperson said rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of the CPWB in Punjab, adding that sincere efforts were being made to end child beggary.

The CPWB was lodging 16 cases against people involved in beggary, she said and added that the citizens could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB. The rescue operations were conducted at PU Campus bridge, Main Market Gulberg, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Market, Kareem Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road and other spots of the city.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Same Gulberg August Market All From Court

Recent Stories

Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers a ..

Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers amid protests

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man Unit ..

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

12 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

16 hours ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

16 hours ago
5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

19 hours ago
 7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

19 hours ago
 50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

19 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

19 hours ago
 Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic inv ..

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic investments and opportunities

19 hours ago
 UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan