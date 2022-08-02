CPWB rescues 185 children in July

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued more than 185 children from the provincial capital during the last month.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said child rescue operations were being carried out in the city on a daily basis due to which decrease in child beggars was observed in major thoroughfares. She added that around 138 boys and 47 girls had been taken into custody during the last month.

The chairperson said a total of 356 beggars had been taken into custody from various districts of Punjab during the same period.

The children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for legal custody of destitute and neglected children.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of the CPWB in Punjab, adding that sincere efforts were being made to end beggary.

The CPWB was lodging cases against people involved in beggary, she said and addedthe masses could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB.