CPWB Rescues 20 Beggar Children

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2023 | 03:00 PM

CPWB rescues 20 beggar children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued 20 beggar children in the provincial capital and got registered four cases against the beggar mafia during a vigorous crackdown.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were being carried out in the city on a daily basis due to which decrease in child beggars was observed at major thoroughfares. The chairperson said rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of the CPWB in Punjab, adding that sincere efforts were being made to end child beggary.

The CPWB was providing educational, health and other basic facilities to the children residing in the bureau, she said and added that citizens could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB.

The rescue operations were conducted at Data Darbar, Lorry Adda, Yadgar Chowk, Bhatti Chowk, Shahdara and other spots of the city.

