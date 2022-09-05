CPWB rescues 202 children in Aug

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued more than 202 children in the provincial capital during the last month.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were being carried out in the city on a daily basis, due to which, decrease in child beggars was observed in major thoroughfares.

She added that around 136 boys and 66 girls had been taken into custody during the last month.

The chairperson said a total of 655 beggars had been taken into custody from various districts of Punjab during the same period. The children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for legal custody of destitute and neglected children.

She said that rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of the CPWB in Punjab, adding that sincere efforts were being made to end beggary.

The CPWB was lodging cases against people involved in beggary, she said and added that the masses could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB.

The rescue operations were being conducted at Campus bridge, Main Market Gulberg,Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Market, Kareem Block Market,Moon Market, MM Alam Road and other city areas.