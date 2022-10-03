UrduPoint.com

CPWB Rescues 342 Child Beggars In September

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued more than 342 children from the provincial capital during September last.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said child rescue operations were being carried out in the city on a daily basis, due to which, decrease in child beggars was observed in major thoroughfares. She added that around 278 boys and 64 girls had been taken into custody during the last month.

The chairperson said that a total of 591 beggars had been taken into custody from various districts of Punjab during the same period.

The children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for legal custody of destitute and neglected children.

The chairperson said that rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of CPWB, adding that sincere efforts were being made to end child beggary.

The CPWB was lodging cases against people involved in beggary, she said and added that citizens could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB.

Rescue operations were conducted at PU Campus Bridge, Main Market Gulberg,Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Market, KareemBlock Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road and other areas of the city.

