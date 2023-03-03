CPWB rescues 522 child beggars during last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab, in an operation, rescued 522 child beggars from various parts of the provincial capital during the last month.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said child rescue operations were being carried out in the city on daily basis and children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for legal custody.

The chairperson said that rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of the CPWB, adding that sincere efforts were being made to end child beggary.

The CPWB was lodging cases against people involved in beggary, she said and added that citizens could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB.

The operations were conducted at PU Campus Bridge, Main Market Gulberg, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk,Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Market, Kareem Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road andother areas of the city.