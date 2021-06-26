CPWB rescues 55 beggar children

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 05:15 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued more than 55 beggar children from across the provincial capital during a week long rescue operation.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were carried out in various points of the city on daily basis due to which a clear decrease in child beggars were observed on the main road.

The chairperson said that a total of 291 beggars, destitute & neglected children were taken into custody from other districts during last week. The detained children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for legal custody of destitute and neglected children. .

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that due to continuation of rescue operations, the number of begging children was declining. She added that rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district officesof CPWB in Punjab.

