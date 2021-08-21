UrduPoint.com

CPWB Rescues 75 Beggar Children

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued more than 75 beggar children in provincial capital during a week-long rescue operation.

In a statement issued on Saturday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were carried out in various parts of the city on daily basis due to which a clear decrease in child beggars was observed on the main roads.

These children would be produced in the child protection courts for legal custody of destitute and neglected children.

Sarah Ahmed said that due to continuation of rescue operations, the number of begging children was declining. She added that rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of CPWB in Punjab.

