CPWB Rescues 8 Beggar Children, Registers 2 Cases

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued eight beggar children and got registered two cases against the begging mafia during a crackdown carried out, here on Monday.

CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed told the media that child rescue operations were being carried out in the provincial capital on a daily basis, due to which decrease in child beggary was observed in the city.

The CPWB was also running a awareness campaign to sensitise people living in slums about education benefits, she added. She stressed the need for collective efforts of all stakeholders to end the menace of beggary in society. She said people could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB.

