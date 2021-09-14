CPWB rescues 945 street children in one year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Child Welfare Protection Bureau (CPWB) Rawalpindi has rescued 945 street children from different areas of the city during the last one year and reunited them with their families after necessary mediation.

District Officer CPWB Ali Abid Naqvi told APP that with the help of local police around 100 children under 15-year of age have been taken into custody during last month who were involved in begging in markets and on roads.

He said they were later handed over to their parents after taking assurance that they would not be forced to beg again.

Ali Naqvi said that at present seventy children were in the custody of bureau who were being provided the facility of food, education and shelter at the center.

He said the CPWB was searching for parents of 12 children who were taken into custody during various rescue operations in the city.

"The management of the bureau made every effort to find the parents or relatives of the children on the basis of the telephone numbers, addresses and other information provided by them but could not succeed to trace yet," he added.

The district officer informed that most of the children were in the custody of the bureau for more than a year which included Asad s/o Juma Khan, Mohsin, Mastiq s/o Jamil, Bilal s/o Aslam, Ian s/o Saeed, Qasim s/o Ali Shah, Wahab s/o Daulat, Talib Jan s/o Shaheen Shah, Rahat s/o Ghulam Haider, Abdullah s/o Khameer and Dil Faraz s/o Mazhar.

For details or further information, one can also contact the Office of CPWB, Rawalpindi, at its address house no. E-68, near Holy Family Hospital, he added.