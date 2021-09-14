UrduPoint.com

CPWB Rescues 945 Street Children In One Year

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

CPWB rescues 945 street children in one year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Child Welfare Protection Bureau (CPWB) Rawalpindi has rescued 945 street children from different areas of the city during the last one year and reunited them with their families after necessary mediation.

District Officer CPWB Ali Abid Naqvi told APP that with the help of local police around 100 children under 15-year of age have been taken into custody during last month who were involved in begging in markets and on roads.

He said they were later handed over to their parents after taking assurance that they would not be forced to beg again.

Ali Naqvi said that at present seventy children were in the custody of bureau who were being provided the facility of food, education and shelter at the center.

He said the CPWB was searching for parents of 12 children who were taken into custody during various rescue operations in the city.

"The management of the bureau made every effort to find the parents or relatives of the children on the basis of the telephone numbers, addresses and other information provided by them but could not succeed to trace yet," he added.

The district officer informed that most of the children were in the custody of the bureau for more than a year which included Asad s/o Juma Khan, Mohsin, Mastiq s/o Jamil, Bilal s/o Aslam, Ian s/o Saeed, Qasim s/o Ali Shah, Wahab s/o Daulat, Talib Jan s/o Shaheen Shah, Rahat s/o Ghulam Haider, Abdullah s/o Khameer and Dil Faraz s/o Mazhar.

For details or further information, one can also contact the Office of CPWB, Rawalpindi, at its address house no. E-68, near Holy Family Hospital, he added.

Related Topics

Police Education Rawalpindi Market Family From

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority encourages registrants to be ..

Federal Tax Authority encourages registrants to benefit from administrative pena ..

16 minutes ago
 The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date ..

The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date - OPPO Reno6 Goes on Sale Nati ..

27 minutes ago
 Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

31 minutes ago
 UVAS organised online session on â€˜International ..

UVAS organised online session on â€˜International Rankingsâ€™

42 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing ..

Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing energy sector over next 50 ye ..

46 minutes ago
 Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties ..

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties in diverse fields

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.