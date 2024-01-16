CPWB Rescues Child Beggars
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued child beggars in the provincial capital during an ongoing anti-beggary campaign.
CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Tuesday participated the operation being carried out in the city on a daily basis due to which a decrease in child beggars was observed at major thoroughfares. Rescue operations are being carried out on a daily basis from 10 am to 10 pm.
The chairperson said more than 10,000 beggars were taken into custody from various districts of Punjab last year.
The chairperson said rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of the CPWB in Punjab, adding that practical measures were being taken to end the menace of child beggary. The CPWB is lodging cases against people involved in beggary, she said and added that citizens could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB.
The rescue operations were conducted at PU Campus bridge, Main Market Gulberg, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Market, Kareem Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road and other spots of the city.
