UrduPoint.com

CPWB Rescues Over 6000 Children From Streets In A Year: Chairperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 10:50 AM

CPWB rescues over 6000 children from streets in a year: Chairperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) have rescued over 6,000 children in a year from Punjab, Chairperson CPWB Sara Ahmad said on Tuesday.

"There is an urgent need to keep a watch on children growing up on the streets specially during Covid because they are the easiest targets for child abuse,trafficking or child labor", she said while talking to a private new channel.

According to a recent report, she said in all over the country over 1.5 million children were living in streets and most of them were vulnerable to sexual abuse, begging and other criminal activities.

She said CPWB determined to safeguard rights of the children, adding, it was playing a vibrant role for the rehabilitation and protection of street children.

CPWB, under the strict direction of chief minister Punjab, had launch a special drive for street children to ensure all basic facilities for them including food, rehabilitation, education, health and shelter help them to be a respectable citizen of the country, she added.

Sara Ahmad lamented that during Covid child abuse cases were witnessed high due to the poor economic conditions of families and high ratio of unemployment.

CPWB in Punjab was tirelessly working for the protection of street child and providing them psychological assistance through psychologists expert teams who were doing their counseling as mostly children forced to live or work on the street were at the risk of abuse, violence, disease, trauma, addiction, and exploitation.

She said CPWB, with the collaboration of Facebook, has recently launched a program where it was sharing success stories of those street children who were rescued and rehabilitated.

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau was working with an aim to make destitute and neglected children a skilled and productive member of the society, she said adding, many technical and vocational training programs were also being conducted for confidence building among such children.

She further informed that the bureau with the collaboration of UNICF and other institutes were organizing various training courses like tailoring, painting, cooking, electrical and mobile repairing for these children.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Poor Education Punjab Mobile Facebook Criminals All From Million

Recent Stories

ADX waives minimum commission fee on trading on al ..

ADX waives minimum commission fee on trading on all listed securities

9 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 216.97 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 216.97 million

24 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Emirati women display remarkable drive

UAE Press: Emirati women display remarkable drive

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st August 2021

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bila ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bilateral relations over phone cal ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.