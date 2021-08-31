CPWB rescues over 6000 children from streets in a year: Chairperson

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) have rescued over 6,000 children in a year from Punjab, Chairperson CPWB Sara Ahmad said on Tuesday.

"There is an urgent need to keep a watch on children growing up on the streets specially during Covid because they are the easiest targets for child abuse,trafficking or child labor", she said while talking to a private new channel.

According to a recent report, she said in all over the country over 1.5 million children were living in streets and most of them were vulnerable to sexual abuse, begging and other criminal activities.

She said CPWB determined to safeguard rights of the children, adding, it was playing a vibrant role for the rehabilitation and protection of street children.

CPWB, under the strict direction of chief minister Punjab, had launch a special drive for street children to ensure all basic facilities for them including food, rehabilitation, education, health and shelter help them to be a respectable citizen of the country, she added.

Sara Ahmad lamented that during Covid child abuse cases were witnessed high due to the poor economic conditions of families and high ratio of unemployment.

CPWB in Punjab was tirelessly working for the protection of street child and providing them psychological assistance through psychologists expert teams who were doing their counseling as mostly children forced to live or work on the street were at the risk of abuse, violence, disease, trauma, addiction, and exploitation.

She said CPWB, with the collaboration of Facebook, has recently launched a program where it was sharing success stories of those street children who were rescued and rehabilitated.

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau was working with an aim to make destitute and neglected children a skilled and productive member of the society, she said adding, many technical and vocational training programs were also being conducted for confidence building among such children.

She further informed that the bureau with the collaboration of UNICF and other institutes were organizing various training courses like tailoring, painting, cooking, electrical and mobile repairing for these children.