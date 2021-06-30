CPWB reunites 221 lost kids to parents during last six months

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) handed over 221 lost kids to parents after counseling during last six months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) handed over 221 lost kids to parents after counseling during last six months.

According to spokesperson of CPWB Naved Mukhtar, a total of 230 kids were taken into custody from different sites of the city during last six months. Out of home, 221 kids were handed over to parents.

The kids including run-away, lost, waif & stray were given different facilities in the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Naveed said. Currently, 60 kids are residing in the Multan office wherein they are getting clothes, education, food items and other necessities of life. Naveed added that the kids were provided moral and psychological training in order to make them useful citizens in future.