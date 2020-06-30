CP&WB Rs 3.5m cheques for families of deceased employees

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed Tuesday gave away Rs 3.5 million financial assistance cheques to the family of two deceased bureau employee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed Tuesday gave away Rs 3.5 million financial assistance cheques to the family of two deceased bureau employee.

According to a spokesperson, one deceased employee worked as a warden at the CPI Girls while the others was posted a laundryman.

Sarah Ahmed said the deceased employees always worked honestly, and their services for children of the CP&WB would always be remembered.