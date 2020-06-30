UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CP&WB Rs 3.5m Cheques For Families Of Deceased Employees

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:13 PM

CP&WB Rs 3.5m cheques for families of deceased employees

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed Tuesday gave away Rs 3.5 million financial assistance cheques to the family of two deceased bureau employee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed Tuesday gave away Rs 3.5 million financial assistance cheques to the family of two deceased bureau employee.

According to a spokesperson, one deceased employee worked as a warden at the CPI Girls while the others was posted a laundryman.

Sarah Ahmed said the deceased employees always worked honestly, and their services for children of the CP&WB would always be remembered.

Related Topics

Family Million Employment

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

45 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

1 hour ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

3 hours ago

Saeed Ghani condoles death of Shafqat Mahmood's mo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.